March 23 Craneware Plc:

* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term

* $1.5 mln of additional revenue as contract for currently implemented solutions is extended to run co-terminus to this amendment