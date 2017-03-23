BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Craneware Plc:
* New contract with a large hospital operator in US; contract is expected to deliver a further $3.7 mln of revenue over this new 7 year term
* $1.5 mln of additional revenue as contract for currently implemented solutions is extended to run co-terminus to this amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.