US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Cravatex Ltd:
* Approved execution of a binding SSHA among co, unit CBL and investor Paragon Partners Growth Fund
* Took note of proposed investment by the investor in CBL
* CBL will become unit from a wholly owned unit of co owing to investor holding minority equity stake in CBL at completion of investment
* To provide co's properties at Nariman point and Prabhadevi to banks as security against granting credit facility to CBL for up to 1 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2nV1exB Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)