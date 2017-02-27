Feb 27 Crawford & Co

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for CRD-A

* Reg-Crawford & company reports substantially improved 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73 per CRD-A share

* Sees fy 2017 revenue before reimbursements $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Qtrly revenues before reimbursements of $272.4 million, compared with $284.9 million for 2015 period

* company expects to incur restructuring and special charges in 2017 totaling approximately $13.0 million pretax.

* qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.14 for CRD-A

* sees 2017 earnings per share $0.55-$0.65 per CRD-B share; sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78-$0.88 per CRD-A share, non-gaap earnings per share $0.71-$0.81 per CRD-B share