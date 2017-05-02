Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Cray Inc
* Cray Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.71
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Q1 revenue $59 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $60 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $450 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $584.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $79.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cray inc says non-gaap operating expenses for 2017 are expected to be roughly flat with 2016 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.