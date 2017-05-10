May 10 CRCAM NORD DE FRANCE SC

* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE LILLE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)

* SUMMONED WITH THE AIM TO OBTAIN THE BUYBACK OF THEIR SHARES BY CCI HOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)