May 30 CRCAM NORMANDIE SEINE SC:

* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)

* WAS SUMMONED BY CCI HOLDERS WITH THE AIM OF OBTAINING THE BUYBACK OF THEIR CCIS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)