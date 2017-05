April 21 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Sud Rhone Alpes:

* Q1 net banking income EUR 104.1 million ($111.40 million) versus EUR 104.0 million year ago

* Q1 consolidated net income group share EUR 21.0 million versus EUR 21.4 million year ago

* Q1 gross operating profit EUR 41.8 million versus EUR 42.3 million year ago

* Q1 cost of credit risk amounted to EUR 4.1 million, down by EUR 2.5 million in comparison to q1 2016