Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16CRE Inc
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appoints Tadahide Kameyama as new president of the company
* Effective Aug. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5W384X
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.