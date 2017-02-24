BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Creades AB (publ):
* Gets 30 pct stake in kaching for 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.7 million)
* Kaching will also receive additional 15 million crowns from Creades through unconditional shareholder contribution provided certain criteria are met by Aug. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9758 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)