BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Creative China Holdings Ltd:
* Profit warning
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected results due to decrease in turnover for three months ended 31 march 2017 as compared with corresponding period in 2016
* Sees increase in loss for three months also due to increase in content production costs and marketing expenses Source text: [bit.ly/2pBttVU] Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes