April 19 Creative China Holdings Ltd:

* Profit warning

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in loss for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Expected results due to decrease in turnover for three months ended 31 march 2017 as compared with corresponding period in 2016

* Sees increase in loss for three months also due to increase in content production costs and marketing expenses