May 5 Creative China Holdings Ltd

* Galaxy Media and vendor are still in process of discussing and negotiating terms and conditions of possible acquisition

* MOU lapsed on 4 May 2017 and Galaxy Media were released from all obligations thereunder, save for any liability arising out of any antecedent breaches

* No formal agreement has been entered into between Galaxy Media and vendor as at the date of this announcement