BRIEF-Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
Barclays hires filippo zorzoli to head up macro distribution for emea and apac
June 28 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility
* Extended maturity of revolving secured line of credit facility from june 22, 2019 to june 22, 2020
* Credit Acceptance - increased amount of facility from $310.0 million to $345.0 million until june 22, 2019, when amount of facility will decrease to $300.0 million
Credit Acceptance Corp - as of june 28, 2017, co did not have a balance outstanding under facility
* Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will recommend a dividend payout next year, after it retained its 2016 profits, Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.