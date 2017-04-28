Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Credit Agricole Du Morbihan SC:
* Q1 consolidated net income 5.3 million euros ($5.78 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 gross operating profit (social) 18.5 million euros versus 19.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 net banking income (social) 50.5 million euros versus 50.9 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.