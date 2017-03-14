March 14 Credit Agricole SA

* Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights

* Credit Agricole says objective of sale of preferential subscription rights, as stated on Feb. 15, is to increase the free float of Amundi and to provide more liquidity for its shares

* Following the rights offering, the Crédit Agricole Group will hold a stake of approximately 70 percent% in Amundi, assuming that Crédit Agricole SA's underwriting commitment is not exercised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)