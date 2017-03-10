BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Credit Agricole:
* Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi
* Will not try to prevent rumours about the sale of its stake to circulate
* Sources familiar with the deal said on March 8 that Credit Agricole had picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion. Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )