March 10 Credit Agricole:

* Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi

* Will not try to prevent rumours about the sale of its stake to circulate

* Sources familiar with the deal said on March 8 that Credit Agricole had picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion. Further company coverage: