BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
May 22 Credit Bank of Moscow:
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 4.59 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.66 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 10.42 BILLION VERSUS RUB 9.15 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LOANS RUB 4.82 BILLION VERSUS RUB 7.15 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME RUB 3.74 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.53 BILLION YEAR AGO
* TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 OF 10.7% VERSUS 9.4% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC