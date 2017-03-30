BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately S$25.5 million
* Deal relating to potential investment, comprising acquisition of shares in target co from sellers, subscription of new shares in target co
* Target company is Havenport Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
