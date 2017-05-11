BRIEF-Consilium Jan-May order intake up 8 percent
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016
May 11 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :
* Refers to report released by Anonymous Analytics (AA) on 10 May concerning Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited
* Co refutes all material allegations in aa report
* No director/member/senior management of co approached by AA to address or clarify allegations made in AA report before issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING FEBRUARY 2018 BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)