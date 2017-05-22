BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd
* Company, two individuals and havenport asset management entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of approximately hk$36.6 million
* Deal in relation to investment, comprising acquisition of shares in havenport asset management from sellers and subscription of new shares in target co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd