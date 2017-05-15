May 15 Credit Suisse Group Ag

* Credit Suisse AG announces the repurchase of its CSLS ETNS and the acceleration of its CSCR and FIBG ETNs

* Credit Suisse Group AG - Repurchase date for CSLS S expected to be May 26, 2017 and acceleration date for CSCR and FIBG is expected to be June 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: