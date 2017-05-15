BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co
May 15 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Credit Suisse AG announces the repurchase of its CSLS ETNS and the acceleration of its CSCR and FIBG ETNs
* Credit Suisse Group AG - Repurchase date for CSLS S expected to be May 26, 2017 and acceleration date for CSCR and FIBG is expected to be June 2, 2017
MADRID, June 20 Share swap details for the merger of state-held banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) should be agreed in the next few days or weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.