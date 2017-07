July 3 (Reuters) - CREDITO EMILIANO SPA:

* Issues Subordinated Class Bonds 2 (Tier 2) for a Total Nominal Value of 100 Million Euros to Be Quoted on Regulated Market in Luxembourg

* BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF 10 YEARS AND GROSS ANNUAL FIXED COUPON OF 3.625%