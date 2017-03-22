March 22 Cree Inc:

* Cree announces patent license agreement with Ledvance

* Cree Inc- in exchange, Ledvance will receive a license to Cree's extensive portfolio of patents related to led light bulbs and LED luminaires

* As per agreement, Cree will receive ongoing royalty payments and a royalty-free license to Ledvance's patent portfolio