April 25 Cree Inc

* Cree reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.02

* Q3 revenue $342 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 loss per share $0.16 to $0.23

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $340 million to $360 million

* Cree Inc - Q4 2017 non-GAAP net income is targeted in a range of $2 million to $7 million, or $0.02 to $0.07 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $379.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S