BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Cree Inc
* Cree reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.02
* Q3 revenue $342 million versus I/B/E/S view $356.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 loss per share $0.16 to $0.23
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $340 million to $360 million
* Cree Inc - Q4 2017 non-GAAP net income is targeted in a range of $2 million to $7 million, or $0.02 to $0.07 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $379.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
