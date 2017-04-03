April 3 Creo Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 39,000 shares for 16.9 million yen in total, from March 1 to March 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 257,500 shares for 107.6 million yen in total as of March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/G5UmBW

