BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1Creo Co Ltd
* Says it bought back 40,000 shares for 18.5 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 332,300 shares for 140.9 million yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cuZJjm
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22