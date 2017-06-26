June 26 Crescent Point Energy Corp-
* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities
* Crescent Point Energy-has renewed its unsecured,
covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a
maturity date extension to June 10, 2020
* Crescent Point Energy- at June 26, crescent point is
estimated to have an unutilized credit capacity of about $1.5
billion with no material near-term debt maturities
* Crescent Point Energy Corp - under terms of syndicated
unsecured credit facility, co maintains ability to increase
credit capacity by up to $500 million
