Morning News Call - India, June 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde