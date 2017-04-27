BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Crescent Point Energy Corp
* Crescent point announces q1 2017 results with production ahead of guidance
* Q1 ffo $427.1 million, or $0.78 per share diluted
* Crescent point says focus in 2017 continues to be executing organic growth plan and delivering exit production growth of 10 percent/ share
* Crescent point energy corp - sees fy total average annual production 172,000 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.