BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics announces agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals for Pliaglis
* Crescita Therapeutics - entered development and commercialization license agreement with Taro Pharmaceuticals, unit of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
* Crescita Therapeutics - under terms of agreement, Crescita has granted Taro exclusive license to rights to sell and distribute Pliaglis in U.S. market
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in consideration of rights granted under agreement taro will make an upfront, non-dilutive payment of US$2.0 million to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - under deal Taro will also make up to US$5.75 million in non-dilutive development and sales milestone payments to Crescita
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - in addition, Crescita and Taro have entered into a fee-for-service development agreement
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita retains all rights to Pliaglis in Canada and Mexico
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - fee-for-service development with Taro wherein co to provide services related to development of Pliaglis and enhanced formulation
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - co to receive fees related to fee-for service development based on services performed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
