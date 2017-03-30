BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Crescita Therapeutics Inc:
* Crescita Therapeutics announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Says total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $2.2 million compared to $60,000
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018