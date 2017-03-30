March 30 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015

* Crescita Therapeutics- total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $2.2 million versus $60,000 for three months ended december 31, 2015

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - company is continually assessing in-licensing, merger and acquisition activities