March 21 Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract research company

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be responsible for developing up to three dermatological products

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund cost of all development activities until commercialization partner for products are secured

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee from partners