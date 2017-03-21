BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - signed an exclusive license agreement with a U.S.-based, major dermatological contract research company
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says licensee will be responsible for developing up to three dermatological products
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - licensee will oversee and fund cost of all development activities until commercialization partner for products are secured
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Crescita is entitled to a share of royalties and other consideration received by licensee from partners
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.