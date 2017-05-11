BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris
* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma
May 11 Creso Pharma Ltd
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
* LOI to accelerate development and commercialisation of locally manufactured medicinal cannabis products in australia
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.