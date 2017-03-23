March 23 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc:

* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM

* 77,359,078 votes cast for approve directors' remuneration report, while 107,344,963 votes cast against at AGM

* Note that our remuneration policy continues to be well supported with a 96 pct in favour vote

* Are disappointed advisory vote for this year's remuneration report was not carried

* Understand from dialogue with investors ahead of AGM that main area of concern relates to pretax profit per share targets for 2017-2019 LTIP

* During course of this year, will engage with shareholders and will discuss remuneration arrangements and next year's LTIP targets