March 23 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc:
* Trading environment has remained generally robust, with
good sales across our areas of operation
* Cumulative open-market forward sales revenues (excluding
prs) of £312m are broadly level with £311m achieved at same
point last year
* Total forward sales at £506 mln are 5 pct higher
* Company was pleased to have reached landmark sales of
£1billion (including through joint ventures), in line with our
stated target
* Reiterated its commitment to further stretching targets
for 2019, of 4,000 homes and £1.4billion of sales
* Also engaged with key partners in examining approaches to
off-site manufacture, to further support delivery capacity of
business
* Robust sales outlook, actions business is taking, underpin
confidence that co will continue to deliver on its stated growth
objectives
