March 23 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc:

* Trading environment has remained generally robust, with good sales across our areas of operation

* Cumulative open-market forward sales revenues (excluding prs) of £312m are broadly level with £311m achieved at same point last year

* Total forward sales at £506 mln are 5 pct higher

* Company was pleased to have reached landmark sales of £1billion (including through joint ventures), in line with our stated target

* Reiterated its commitment to further stretching targets for 2019, of 4,000 homes and £1.4billion of sales

* Also engaged with key partners in examining approaches to off-site manufacture, to further support delivery capacity of business

* Robust sales outlook, actions business is taking, underpin confidence that co will continue to deliver on its stated growth objectives