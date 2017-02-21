Feb 21 Crestwood Equity Partners Lp:
* Crestwood announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and
operating results; provides 2017 outlook
* Crestwood Equity Partners Lp - q4 2016 net loss of $64.3
million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion in q4 2015
* Qtrly revenues $795.0 million versus $629.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $1.20
* Sees 2017 maintenance capital spending in range of $20
million to $25 million
* Sees 2017 net income of $0 to $30 million
* Sees 2017 growth project capital spending and joint
venture contributions in range of $130 million to $150 million
* Q4 revenue view $671.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: