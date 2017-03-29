BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese:
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
* Bank's phased-in CET1 ratio stood at 11.78 percent at end-2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.