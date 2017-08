Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Crew energy inc. Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Crew energy inc qtrly production for quarter averaged 20,468 boe per day

* Crew energy inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.14

* Crew energy inc - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day