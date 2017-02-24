Feb 24 Crew Energy Inc:

* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering

* Entered into an underwriting agreement to sell C$300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2024

* Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of company's existing 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Excess proceeds will be used for a non-permanent repayment of current indebtedness under Crew's existing credit facility