a day ago
BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018
July 17, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CRH Medical says new billing codes to be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective Jan 1, 2018

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Crh Medical Corp

* Crh medical corp - ‍commented on estimated impact of center for medicare and medicaid services proposed fee schedule for 2018​

* Crh medical - ‍proposed rule changes billing structure for crh's primary billing code for anesthesia provided in conjunction with a lower endoscopy​

* Crh medical corp - expects that new billing codes will be adopted by all commercial and federal payors effective january 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

