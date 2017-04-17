BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Crispr Therapeutics Ag
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce exclusive development and option agreement with Stridebio
* Crispr Therapeutics - under agreement, Stridebio will use proprietary platform to develop AAV vectors with improved properties
* Crispr Therapeutics - co, Casebia will have option to exclusively license aav vectors with desired properties for use in their in Vivo gene-editing programs
* Stridebio will receive development funding, milestones and royalties on licensed vectors
* Stridebio will retain certain rights to use Novel aav vectors for gene therapy applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.