June 6 Crispr Therapeutics Ag:

* Crispr Therapeutics and Masthercell SA sign service agreement for the development and manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies

* Crispr Therapeutics AG says masthercell will be responsible for development and CGMP manufacturing of CTX101 for use in clinical studies

* CTX101 is an allogeneic car T-cell therapy currently in development by Crispr therapeutics for treatment of CD19 positive malignancies