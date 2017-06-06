BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 6 Crispr Therapeutics Ag:
* Crispr Therapeutics and Masthercell SA sign service agreement for the development and manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies
* Crispr Therapeutics AG says masthercell will be responsible for development and CGMP manufacturing of CTX101 for use in clinical studies
* CTX101 is an allogeneic car T-cell therapy currently in development by Crispr therapeutics for treatment of CD19 positive malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million