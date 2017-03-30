BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Criteo SA
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015
* Criteo SA - Amendment, increased maximum principal amount available under facility agreement by EUR100 million to EUR350 million
* Criteo SA - Amendment extended maturity date of facility to March 29, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2mTXAXW] Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: