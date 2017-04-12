BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Crius Energy Trust:
* Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms second quarter 2017 distributions
* Crius Energy Trust - distributions on units for months of April 2017, may 2017 and June 2017 will be paid at a rate of $0.0657 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results