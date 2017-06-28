LPC-Thom Europe launches €760m dividend recap after failed sale
LONDON, June 29 Jewellery retailer Thom Europe has launched €760m of leveraged loans to refinance existing bonds and pay a dividend to shareholders, it announced on Thursday.
June 28 Croesus Retail Trust:
* Croesus Retail Asset Management and Cyrus Bidco Pte entered into an implementation agreement
* Proposed acquisition by Cyrus Bidco Pte. Ltd. of all issued units in Croesus Retail Trust by way of a trust scheme
* Scheme consideration is S$1.17 in cash for each unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
