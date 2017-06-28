June 28 Croesus Retail Trust:

* Croesus Retail Asset Management and Cyrus Bidco Pte entered into an implementation agreement

* Proposed acquisition by Cyrus Bidco Pte. Ltd. of all issued units in Croesus Retail Trust by way of a trust scheme

* ‍Scheme consideration is S$1.17 in cash for each unit​