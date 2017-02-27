Feb 27 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75
million series B notes
* Crombie REIT - additional $75 million aggregate principal
amount of 3.962 percent series B notes (senior unsecured)
maturing June. 1, 2021
* Crombie REIT-additional notes were sold at price of
$1,018.84 per $1,000.00 principal amount plus accrued interest
* Crombie REIT - proceeds of the offering will be used
primarily to repay bank indebtedness and maturing mortgages in
short term
