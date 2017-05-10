BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.30
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"