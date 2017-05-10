May 10 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.30

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016