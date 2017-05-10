BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 10 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.24
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.29
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.