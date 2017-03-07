US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
March 7 Crompton Greaves Ltd:
* Says co, along with unit CG International BV, has completed sale of co's B2B automation business
* ZIV Automation India will cease to be a unit of co and will be a unit of ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnologia, S.L., Spain Source text: bit.ly/2ly4gKZ Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.