CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
April 7 Cromwell Property Group :
* Announce that it met with chairman of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) and ILFML's advisors
* Has agreed with ILFML (as responsible entity for investa office fund (IOF)) to sign a confidentiality agreement
* Says agreement reached with ILFML on confidentiality agreement & it will be granted access to due diligence
* Confidentiality agreement will grant access to due diligence, as requested in cromwell's letter dated 4 april 2017 to board of ILFML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.