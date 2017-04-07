April 7 Cromwell Property Group :

* Announce that it met with chairman of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) and ILFML's advisors

* Has agreed with ILFML (as responsible entity for investa office fund (IOF)) to sign a confidentiality agreement

* Says agreement reached with ILFML on confidentiality agreement & it will be granted access to due diligence

* Confidentiality agreement will grant access to due diligence, as requested in cromwell's letter dated 4 april 2017 to board of ILFML